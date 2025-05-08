India tightens airport security for all travellers, conducts secondary ladder point checks India enhances airport security amid rising tensions. All travellers undergo secondary ladder point checks and thorough screenings. Stricter measures ensure passenger safety and security.

New Delhi:

As tensions with Pakistan escalate, the Indian government has mandated that all travellers at all airports undergo extra screenings. The development occurred despite the fact that several airports were closed and hundreds of flights were cancelled as a result of Operation Sindoor. Visitor admission into terminals was also banned this week, and airport managers were instructed to ensure that all CCTV cameras were operational.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures. All passengers at all airports will undergo a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) or pre-boarding checks at all airports. Vehicles will also be thoroughly inspected at all airport terminals, IDs will be checked before admission, and passenger bags will be randomly checked. Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned. Air Marshal will be deployed accordingly.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders," BCAS says in its order.

This week, airlines in India suspended aircraft operations from more than two dozen airports in the country's northern and western regions due to heightened tensions with Pakistan. Many states have also declared school closures, border district blackouts, and the suspension of leave for police officers and administration officials.

“Pakistan escalated the situation; we only responded. Choice is with Pakistan… Our approach is not to escalate the situation; we only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a briefing on Thursday evening.

The situation has, however, escalated, with Pakistan launching additional strikes in Jammu and other regions of northern India later that night.

ALSO READ: India destroys air defence systems in Pakistan's Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad as tensions escalate