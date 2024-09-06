Friday, September 06, 2024
     
India successfully launches Agni-4 intermediate range ballistic missile from Odisha

India successfully tested the Agni-4 missile on September 6, 2024, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, validating all operational and technical parameters.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Bhubaneswar
Updated on: September 06, 2024 21:54 IST
Defence News
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Successful launch of Agni-4 Ballistic Missile

On September 6, 2024, India successfully conducted the launch of its Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The test, carried out under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, marked a significant milestone in the country’s missile development program.

The Agni-4 missile, which has a range capable of reaching targets at intermediate distances, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters during the launch. This successful test demonstrates the missile's effectiveness and reliability, reinforcing India's strategic defense capabilities.

