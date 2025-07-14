India strongly condemns egg attack on Rath Yatra in Toronto, demands action from Canada India condemned the attack on Toronto's Rath Yatra, urging Canada to act, as the incident sparked outrage among devotees and political leaders.

New Delhi:

India on Monday strongly condemned the disruption of a Hindu Rath Yatra procession in Toronto over the weekend, calling it a "despicable" and "regrettable" act that violates the spirit of the festival. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have seen reports regarding disruption created by mischievous elements during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto. Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony."

“We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people,” Jaiswal added.

Devotees targeted during ISKCON's 53rd annual Rath Yatra

The incident occurred during ISKCON Toronto’s 53rd annual Rath Yatra on July 11, when devotees were singing and chanting devotional songs in downtown Toronto. According to multiple reports and videos circulating on social media, unidentified individuals hurled eggs at the procession from a nearby building, shocking participants and sparking widespread outrage. Despite the attack, the devotees continued the procession, demonstrating resilience and devotion.

Odisha reacts: Naveen Patnaik urges strong protest

The incident has drawn a sharp response from Odisha, where the Rath Yatra holds deep cultural and emotional significance. Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik took to social media to express his anguish and urged the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a formal protest.

He appealed to both the state and central governments to take the matter seriously and ensure action.

Festival celebrated for unity, not division

According to ISKCON Toronto’s official website, the Rath Yatra is a vibrant and joyous public celebration where devotees take to the streets with singing, chanting, and devotional bhajans in honor of Lords Jagannatha, Baladeva and Subhadra Devi.

The festival symbolizes bringing the deities out of the temple to bless all with their divine presence. Held this year on July 11 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the event featured thunderous kirtans through downtown Toronto and concluded with spiritual festivities on Centre Island, aiming to inspire devotion and uplift the soul.