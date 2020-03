Image Source : PTI India's largest COVID-19 centric hospital with 1,000 beds to be set up in Odisha

India's largest coronavirus centric hospital is being set up in Odisha. As per reports, this hospital will hold 1,000 beds and will be functional in a fortnight. The aim of building this hospital is to cater for the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country and also to take some burden off the shoulders of an already stretched medical apparatus in the country.

So far there have been over 600 COVID-19 cases in India including 13 deaths.