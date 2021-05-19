Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
India's Biological E. to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine

Multinational pharma giant Johnson and Johnson along with Telangana-based Biological E. Limited will manufacture the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which could boost the country's overall supplies amid a shortage.

New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2021 0:14 IST
Multinational pharma giant Johnson and Johnson along with Telangana-based Biological E. Limited will manufacture the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which could boost the country's overall supplies amid a shortage.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said, "We're working around clock to develop & broadly activate manufacturing capabilities to supply vaccine worldwide."

In April, Johnson and Johnson had applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence. 

