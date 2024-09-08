India reports first 'suspected case' of Monkeypox, patient isolated | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (September 8) announced the detection of the first suspected case of the Monkeypox virus in the country. In a statement, it informed the public of a young male patient who had recently arrived in India, with his recent travel history linked to a country currently experiencing Mpox transmission.

"A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country experiencing Mpox (Monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspected case of Mpox," the Health Ministry said.

"The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable," it added.

Samples sent for testing

Significantly, the Health Ministry also informed that the patient's samples have been sent for testing to confirm the presence of the virus, which has recently impacted parts of Africa. It also mentioned that the case is being reviewed according to the established protocols.

"Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the Health Ministry said.

'No cause for undue concern'

Meanwhile, amid the early detection of the suspected case in the country, the Health Ministry assured that the country is fully prepared to manage and mitigate any potential risk that might generate due to the virus. "The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC, and there is no cause for undue concern," the Ministry assured.

"The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risks," it added.



Further, it is pertinent to note that the first suspected case of the virus has been reported from the country days after the Union Health Ministry first reviewed the monkeypox situation earlier last week. In a detailed statement released, over the points described to help prevent the transmission of the virus in the country, the Ministry of Health informed that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures, such as sensitising the health units at all the airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying the testing Laboratories (32 in no.), gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing should immediately be put in place for India.

The Ministry of Health had then also noted that Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management. "The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person," it added.