India rejects Pakistan's claims on blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar, calls allegations baseless India has firmly rejected Pakistan’s accusation of Indian involvement in a suicide bombing that killed five people in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district. The MEA said the allegation is baseless and part of Pakistan’s habitual strategy to deflect attention from its internal failures.

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of Indian involvement in a deadly blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan, calling the claims "baseless" and part of a larger pattern of deflection aimed at covering up Islamabad’s internal failures and global reputation as a terror hub.

In a statement issued in response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents." He added that blaming India had become "second nature" to Pakistan, describing it as an effort to "hoodwink the world" and shift focus from its own domestic crises and continued support for terror groups.

The statement followed a suicide attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, where at least five people, including three children, were killed and 38 others injured after a school bus was targeted using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED). The blast occurred near the Zero Point area of Khuzdar. According to officials, the attack was a suicide bombing, and no group has claimed responsibility yet.

The Pakistani Army condemned the incident as a "cowardly" and "ghastly" act, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other political leaders called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital, with the seriously wounded being referred to facilities in Quetta and Karachi.

India's rejection of the allegation comes amid a pattern of Pakistan blaming external actors for its internal unrest. Earlier this month, Pakistan's Foreign Minister had accused Indian intelligence agencies of orchestrating attacks inside Pakistan, including the high-profile killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Rawalpindi. India had dismissed the charge, noting that Pakistan routinely gives shelter to UN-designated terrorists and uses proxies to destabilise the region.

India has also publicly raised concerns about the presence of terror figures like Syed Salahuddin and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi operating with impunity in Pakistan. Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians, Indian intelligence agencies pointed to increased activity among Pakistan-backed terror outfits, prompting a nationwide security alert and warnings from Western intelligence partners.

India has reiterated that its focus remains on combating terrorism in all forms and ensuring regional stability while calling on Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from its soil.