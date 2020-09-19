India says No to China for latter's wish to deploy 50 PLA troops near friction point in Pangong

Image Source : PTI An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway.

India-China face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is continuing with the Indian Army foiling a number of attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo. While several military commander level talks between the two armies have taken place, the issue is still not resolved. Though negociation talks underway, India said a Straight No when China said it wanted to deploy 50 troops near Finger 4 area, one of the friction points along the LAC.

China is constantly trying to increase its deployment from Aksai China to the line of mutual control areas. According to top sources, China wanted to deploy 50 soldiers in the Pangong Tso area, but India's response was a clear no. The same thing was repeatedly cleared by the Indian Army to China in the core commander level talks. India also asked China to accept April 2020 status quo.

The Indian Army has made it clear to China that it will have to go to its old April 2020 position and restore peace on the 1,527 km Line of Actual Control to avoid further escalation.

China's full interest is currently in Gilgit-Baltistan area which is going to reduce the distance from Daulat Beg Oldi to Chumar, which goes to the route China–Pakistan Economic Corridor line.

India does not want to accept China's proposal under any circumstances and that is why core commander level talks have emerged without any conclusions.

