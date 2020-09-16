Chinese troops playing Punjabi songs on loudspeakers at Finger 4 near LAC

Image Source : PTI An IAF transport aircraft C17 brings in essentials supplies at a base in Ladakh as the security forces gear up for winter amid tensions at the LAC.

Chinese soldiers have put up loudspeakers playing out Punjabi numbers near the Finger 4 area at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where India is in a strategically better position. The loudspeakers have been put at Finger 4 forward posts after Indian soldiers occupied dominating heights overlooking Chinese positions.

Reports say Chinese have put up loudspeakers playing Punjabi songs near those positions that are under constant watch of the Indian forces 24x7. Sources say this could be a tactic game by Chinese PLA to divert the attention.

The loudspeakers are kept at the same location where 100-200 warning shots were fired by India, China soldiers between 7-10. India and China are engaged in border tension since May this year while situation turned ugly on June 15-16 when both sides clashed with each other.

Sources further said that Chinese played the same tactic in 1962 also.

In the meanwhile, China has been trying repeatedley to unilateraly change the status quo at the LAC but has failed after Indian forces foiled its arious attempts.

