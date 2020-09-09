India records 89,706 COVID cases, 1,115 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 43 lakh-mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 89,706 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 43-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,115 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 73,890. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases. The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,721,018. While 19,808,577 have recovered, 900,844 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,513,264 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,367,436, Brazil (4,165,124) and Russia (1,035,789).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|312
|19
|2997
|46
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97932
|1757
|404074
|10055
|4487
|70
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1576
|56
|3596
|124
|8
|4
|Assam
|28798
|525
|99076
|2250
|370
|10
|5
|Bihar
|16121
|305
|132145
|1660
|761
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|2187
|66
|3734
|295
|74
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|24708
|1023
|22177
|979
|395
|15
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|297
|5
|2291
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|20543
|366
|168384
|2411
|4599
|32
|10
|Goa
|4501
|253
|16427
|588
|245
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16482
|39
|85907
|1276
|3120
|15
|12
|Haryana
|16333
|641
|61611
|1560
|829
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2234
|58
|5370
|186
|56
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11009
|563
|32760
|433
|801
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|14588
|178
|37550
|1366
|482
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|97020
|2265
|300770
|7897
|6534
|141
|17
|Kerala
|22133
|610
|66997
|2246
|359
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|818
|32
|2211
|60
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16961
|846
|56909
|1022
|1589
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|237292
|1084
|659322
|14922
|27027
|423
|21
|Manipur
|1710
|110
|5358
|194
|38
|22
|Meghalaya
|1457
|24
|1560
|4
|17
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|379
|1
|735
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|525
|132
|3685
|174
|10
|25
|Odisha
|27938
|817
|99398
|3034
|556
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|4856
|230
|12135
|503
|325
|11
|27
|Punjab
|16640
|484
|47020
|1565
|1923
|61
|28
|Rajasthan
|14958
|76427
|1566
|1151
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|538
|4
|1396
|25
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51215
|243
|410116
|5930
|7925
|89
|31
|Telengana
|31670
|35
|112587
|2346
|906
|11
|32
|Tripura
|6641
|330
|9342
|294
|152
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7965
|325
|17123
|475
|348
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|62144
|519
|205731
|4993
|3976
|56
|35
|West Bengal
|23216
|2
|157029
|3021
|3620
|58
|Total#
|883697
|1155
|3323950
|73521
|72775
|1133