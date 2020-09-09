India records 89,706 COVID cases, 1,115 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 43 lakh-mark

Image Source : AP India records 75,809 COVID cases, 1,133 deaths in a single-day; tally nears 43 lakh-mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 89,706 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 43-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,115 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 73,890. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases. The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,721,018. While 19,808,577 have recovered, 900,844 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,513,264 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,367,436, Brazil (4,165,124) and Russia (1,035,789).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 312 19 2997 46 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 97932 1757 404074 10055 4487 70 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1576 56 3596 124 8 4 Assam 28798 525 99076 2250 370 10 5 Bihar 16121 305 132145 1660 761 11 6 Chandigarh 2187 66 3734 295 74 3 7 Chhattisgarh 24708 1023 22177 979 395 15 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 297 5 2291 20 2 9 Delhi 20543 366 168384 2411 4599 32 10 Goa 4501 253 16427 588 245 9 11 Gujarat 16482 39 85907 1276 3120 15 12 Haryana 16333 641 61611 1560 829 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 2234 58 5370 186 56 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11009 563 32760 433 801 17 15 Jharkhand 14588 178 37550 1366 482 13 16 Karnataka 97020 2265 300770 7897 6534 141 17 Kerala 22133 610 66997 2246 359 12 18 Ladakh 818 32 2211 60 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 16961 846 56909 1022 1589 17 20 Maharashtra 237292 1084 659322 14922 27027 423 21 Manipur 1710 110 5358 194 38 22 Meghalaya 1457 24 1560 4 17 1 23 Mizoram 379 1 735 1 0 24 Nagaland 525 132 3685 174 10 25 Odisha 27938 817 99398 3034 556 10 26 Puducherry 4856 230 12135 503 325 11 27 Punjab 16640 484 47020 1565 1923 61 28 Rajasthan 14958 76427 1566 1151 14 29 Sikkim 538 4 1396 25 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51215 243 410116 5930 7925 89 31 Telengana 31670 35 112587 2346 906 11 32 Tripura 6641 330 9342 294 152 3 33 Uttarakhand 7965 325 17123 475 348 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 62144 519 205731 4993 3976 56 35 West Bengal 23216 2 157029 3021 3620 58 Total# 883697 1155 3323950 73521 72775 1133

