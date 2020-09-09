Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
India records 89,706 COVID cases, 1,115 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 43 lakh-mark

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 9:49 IST
India on Tuesday recorded as many as 89,706 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 43-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,115 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 73,890. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases. The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,721,018. While 19,808,577 have recovered, 900,844 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,513,264 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,367,436, Brazil (4,165,124) and Russia (1,035,789).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 312 19  2997 46  50  
2 Andhra Pradesh 97932 1757  404074 10055  4487 70 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1576 56  3596 124  8  
4 Assam 28798 525  99076 2250  370 10 
5 Bihar 16121 305  132145 1660  761 11 
6 Chandigarh 2187 66  3734 295  74
7 Chhattisgarh 24708 1023  22177 979  395 15 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 297 2291 20  2  
9 Delhi 20543 366  168384 2411  4599 32 
10 Goa 4501 253  16427 588  245
11 Gujarat 16482 39  85907 1276  3120 15 
12 Haryana 16333 641  61611 1560  829 23 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2234 58  5370 186  56
14 Jammu and Kashmir 11009 563  32760 433  801 17 
15 Jharkhand 14588 178  37550 1366  482 13 
16 Karnataka 97020 2265  300770 7897  6534 141 
17 Kerala 22133 610  66997 2246  359 12 
18 Ladakh 818 32  2211 60  35  
19 Madhya Pradesh 16961 846  56909 1022  1589 17 
20 Maharashtra 237292 1084  659322 14922  27027 423 
21 Manipur 1710 110  5358 194  38  
22 Meghalaya 1457 24  1560 17
23 Mizoram 379 735 0  
24 Nagaland 525 132  3685 174  10  
25 Odisha 27938 817  99398 3034  556 10 
26 Puducherry 4856 230  12135 503  325 11 
27 Punjab 16640 484  47020 1565  1923 61 
28 Rajasthan 14958   76427 1566  1151 14 
29 Sikkim 538 1396 25  5  
30 Tamil Nadu 51215 243  410116 5930  7925 89 
31 Telengana 31670 35  112587 2346  906 11 
32 Tripura 6641 330  9342 294  152
33 Uttarakhand 7965 325  17123 475  348
34 Uttar Pradesh 62144 519  205731 4993  3976 56 
35 West Bengal 23216 157029 3021  3620 58 
Total# 883697 1155  3323950 73521  72775 1133 

