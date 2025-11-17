India reacts over death penalty awarded to Hasina by Bangladesh court: 'Will engage constructively' Bangladesh has formally approached India, requesting the extradition of Hasina following the issuance of a death sentence against her. In its communication to New Delhi, the Bangladeshi Ministry of External Affairs cited the bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted over a Bangladesh court’s verdict, which awarded a death penalty for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, holding her responsible for ‘crimes against humanity’ in connection with the July–August 2024 violence in Bangladesh. The MEA said it has taken note of the verdict concerning Sheikh Hasina and will engage constructively with all stakeholders to serve the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains commited to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the statement read.

Bangladesh seeks Hasina's extradition

Notably, Bangladesh has formally approached India, requesting the extradition of Hasina following the issuance of a death sentence against her. In its communication to New Delhi, the Bangladeshi Ministry of External Affairs cited the bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries, emphasising that India has a “binding duty” under the agreement to facilitate the return of the “fugitive accused.”

“Today's verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal has found absconding convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal guilty of the heinous crimes and sentenced them to death. Providing shelter to these convicts, who have been sentenced for crimes against humanity, will be considered an extremely unfriendly act and an affront to justice by any country,” the letter from the foreign ministry of Bangladesh read.

“We call upon the government of India to immediately deport and hand over these two individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. The extradition treaty existing between the two countries makes this an essential and binding duty for India,” it added.

Sheikh Hasina awarded death penalty

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death, holding her responsible for crimes against humanity linked to the July–August 2024 unrest in Bangladesh. The court concluded after a months-long trial that she had ordered a crackdown on a student-led uprising. In addition to the death sentence, the tribunal ordered the seizure of all her property within the country.

The verdict also gave former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal the death penalty for his involvement in the atrocities. Meanwhile, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al‑Mamun was handed a five-year prison term for his part in the events.

