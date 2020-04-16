India will provide hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, to over 50 countries while deliberations are underway on more such proposals. India has received requests from several nations for the medicine. The ICMR has recommended the use of drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case. Besides, the Union Ministry has also recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.
INDIA PROVIDING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TO OVER 50 COUNTRIES: FULL LIST
- USA
- Afghanistan
- Bhutan
- Bangladesh
- Nepal
- Maldives
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- Sri Lanka
- Dominican Republic
- Madagascar
- Myanmar
- Zambia
- Uganda
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
- Mali
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Egypt
- Armenia
- Kazakhstan
- Ecuador
- Jamaica
- Marshall Islands
- Syria
- Ukraine
- Eswatini
- Chad
- Republic of Congo
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Zimbabwe
- France
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Peru
- Philippines
- Russia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- UAE
- Uzbekistan
- Uruguay
- Colombia
- Algeria
- Bahamas
- Bolivia
- Guyana
- United Kingdom