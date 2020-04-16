Image Source : AP India providing Hydroxychloroquine to over 50 countries. FULL LIST

India will provide hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, to over 50 countries while deliberations are underway on more such proposals. India has received requests from several nations for the medicine. The ICMR has recommended the use of drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case. Besides, the Union Ministry has also recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.

INDIA PROVIDING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TO OVER 50 COUNTRIES: FULL LIST

USA Afghanistan Bhutan Bangladesh Nepal Maldives Mauritius Seychelles Sri Lanka Dominican Republic Madagascar Myanmar Zambia Uganda Burkina Faso Niger Mali Democratic Republic of Congo Egypt Armenia Kazakhstan Ecuador Jamaica Marshall Islands Syria Ukraine Eswatini Chad Republic of Congo Senegal Sierra Leone Zimbabwe France Jordan Kenya Netherlands Nigeria Oman Peru Philippines Russia Slovenia South Africa Tanzania UAE Uzbekistan Uruguay Colombia Algeria Bahamas Bolivia Guyana United Kingdom

