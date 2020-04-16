Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
India providing Hydroxychloroquine to over 50 countries. FULL LIST

India will provide hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, to over 50 countries while deliberations are underway on more such proposals.

New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2020 20:14 IST
India providing Hydroxychloroquine to over 50 countries.
India providing Hydroxychloroquine to over 50 countries. FULL LIST

India will provide hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, to over 50 countries while deliberations are underway on more such proposals. India has received requests from several nations for the medicine. The ICMR has recommended the use of drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case. Besides, the Union Ministry has also recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.

INDIA PROVIDING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TO OVER 50 COUNTRIES: FULL LIST

  1. USA
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Nepal 
  6. Maldives
  7. Mauritius
  8. Seychelles
  9. Sri Lanka
  10. Dominican Republic
  11. Madagascar
  12. Myanmar
  13. Zambia
  14. Uganda
  15. Burkina Faso
  16. Niger
  17. Mali
  18. Democratic Republic of Congo
  19. Egypt
  20. Armenia
  21. Kazakhstan
  22. Ecuador
  23. Jamaica 
  24. Marshall Islands
  25. Syria
  26. Ukraine
  27. Eswatini
  28. Chad
  29. Republic of Congo
  30. Senegal
  31. Sierra Leone
  32. Zimbabwe
  33. France
  34. Jordan
  35. Kenya
  36. Netherlands
  37. Nigeria
  38. Oman
  39. Peru
  40. Philippines
  41. Russia
  42. Slovenia
  43. South Africa
  44. Tanzania
  45. UAE
  46. Uzbekistan
  47. Uruguay
  48. Colombia
  49. Algeria
  50. Bahamas
  51. Bolivia
  52. Guyana
  53. United Kingdom

