India-Pakistan tensions: US Consulate in Lahore directs personnel to shelter-in-place The US Consulate has also asked American citizens to leave the "area of conflict" for their safety. It has directed its consulate personnel to shelter-in-place due to the reported drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore.

New Delhi:

The US Consulate in Lahore has directed its personnel to shelter-in-place due to the reported drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore.

In a security alert, the Consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport.

It also asked American citizens to leave the "area of conflict" for their safety. "US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place," it said.

News agency PTI reported that four drones hit the Lahore cantonment area. The armed forces opened fire and played a siren, causing panic among the residents of Lahore's border areas and the Defence House Authority. In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

