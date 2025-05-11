India-Pakistan tensions: Amritsar district admin issues safety advisory, asks people to stay indoors

Advertisement
The Amritsar district administration has issued a safety advisory urging residents to stay indoors, keep lights off, and avoid windows amid a heightened security alert. The advisory also asks residents to avoid stepping onto roads, balconies, or terraces and to remain calm.

Commuters on Heritage Street, seen after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, in Amritsar on Saturday.
Amritsar:

The Amritsar district administration has issued a safety advisory for residents, urging them to stay indoors and exercise caution amid a heightened security alert. Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, in the advisory, has requested residents to keep their lights off, move away from windows, and avoid stepping out onto roads, balconies, or terraces. "Please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Do not panic, and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary," the advisory stated.

Residents have also been advised against spreading rumors or unverified information, as this could lead to unnecessary panic. The administration has assured that normal activities can resume once the situation stabilizes, and further updates will be communicated as required.

For any clarifications or assistance, residents have been provided with the following emergency contact numbers:

  • Civil Control Room: 0183-2226262, 7973867446
  • Police Control Room: City - 9781130666, Rural - 9780003387

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and has urged citizens to cooperate with local authorities during this period.

