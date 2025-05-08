Srinagar to Chandigarh, Pakistan tried to target 15 cities in India: Complete list The Indian Armed Forces on Thursday targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces strongly responded to Pakistani retaliation on Thurasday and successfully neutralised all drones and missiles launched by Pakistan targeting military installations across northern and western India on the night of May 7-8, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. As per the reports, all drones and missiles were neutralised by India through its S-400 air defence system.

During the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on May 7, India called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to target a number of military establishments in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These missile attacks were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

List of places Islamabad targeted

Awantipura

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Adampur

Bhatinda

Chandigarh

Nal

Phalodi

Uttarlai

Bhuj

On the other side, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, over 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. And India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.