India-Pakistan tension: How many F-16 combat jets Pakistan Air Force owns

Pakistan has escalated tension by launching missile and drone attacks on various Indian cities. Indian Armed Forces have retaliated strongly. Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, there are many reports that suggest India has shot down 3 Pakistani fighter jets. Pakistan operates around 410+ combat aircraft. Of Pakistan's total jets, around 75 are the F-16, bought from the US. Currently, Pakistan is said to have around 25-30 J-10Cs. There's also the JF-17 Block III, which is Pakistan's most indigenous multirole fighter. However, the Pakistani F-16 combat aircraft has some caveats.

Pakistani F-16

Pakistan operates approximately 75 F-16 combat jets, which were provided primarily for counter-terrorism operations, particularly in relation to Afghanistan. These aircraft were not intended for conventional warfare against other nations; any misuse could result in the suspension of spare parts, maintenance contracts, or even the imposition of sanctions.

In addition to the F-16s, Pakistan boasts a more advanced fleet of Chinese-made J-10C Vigorous Dragons. These jets surpass others in speed, range, radar technology, and missile capabilities. They are also armed with the PL-15, one of the most sophisticated long-range air-to-air missiles developed by China.

Estimates suggest that Pakistan has around 25 to 30 J-10Cs in its arsenal. Moreover, there is the JF-17 Block III, which stands out as Pakistan's most indigenous multirole fighter aircraft.

