Omicron LIVE Updates: India's new variant cases inches closer to 250; PM Modi's review meet today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Omicron LIVE Updates: India's new variant cases tally crosses 250; PM Modi's review meet today

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday (today). India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and union territories even though at least 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated. With the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in the country, a number of states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons while Delhi began genome sequencing of samples of all infected people and has prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on the other hand, directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. Haryana also imposed some curbs in public places from January 1. The Karnataka government has directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stressed adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, observing that people have become lax in following these norms.

Latest India News