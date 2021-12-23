Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
Omicron LIVE Updates: India's new variant cases inches closer to 250; PM Modi's review meet today

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in the country, a number of states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons while Delhi began genome sequencing of samples of all infected people and has prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2021 8:16 IST
Image Source : AP

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday (today). India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and union territories even though at least 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated. With the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in the country, a number of states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons while Delhi began genome sequencing of samples of all infected people and has prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on the other hand, directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. Haryana also imposed some curbs in public places from January 1. The Karnataka government has directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stressed adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, observing that people have become lax in following these norms.

 

  • Dec 23, 2021 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Arvind Kejriwal to issue guidelines after key meet today

    Amid rising concern over Omicron spread, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be conducting an important review meeting today to assess the preparedness and management of the highly infectious new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, which is said to be capable of undergoing frequent mutations. Delhi on Wednesday recorded as many as 125 new Covid-19 cases in the span of the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since June 22.

  • Dec 23, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant; state tally rises to 23

    Nine persons, including six women, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials of the state Health Department said. With this, the state's overall count of Omicron cases has reached 23. Of these patients, four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment.

  • Dec 23, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting today amid Omicron spread

    Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country on Thursday, said sources. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

     

  • Dec 23, 2021 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    14 more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

    Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 38, the State Health Department said. Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from "at risk" countries, it said in a bulletin. The bulletin said four samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status.

  • Dec 23, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand reports first case of Omicron variant

    Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported its first case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus infection. A 23-year-old woman, who had returned recently from Scotland, tested positive for the Omicron variant, Uttarakhand's Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said. 
    The woman, a resident of Kanwli road, had returned from Scotland to Delhi on December 8. Her RT-PCR test conducted at the airport had come out negative. She came along with her parents to Dehradun in a car on that day. But when she was tested again, she tested positive for the latest variant of the pandemic on December 12.

     

  • Dec 23, 2021 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

