India is our homeland, entire nation stands with armed forces: Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani has expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response. Madani emphasised that defending India is a national and constitutional responsibility.

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani has expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces and national sovereignty in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Madani reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to national defense, saying, "India is our homeland, and its defense is both our national and constitutional responsibility. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has always upheld the values of patriotism, peace, and unity. At a time when our borders are under threat, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers."

He further asserted that the entire country, including the Muslim community, stands united in support of the armed forces. "Should Pakistan impose a war, we want to make it clear that the entire country – people of all religions, especially Muslims – will stand with the Indian armed forces," he said.

Madani also urged the Indian government to respond decisively to any aggression, stating, "We urge the Government of India to deliver a strong and fitting response to every hostile action. The world must know that India, united as one nation, will defend its land at all costs."

Reiterating the organisation's commitment to fostering national unity, Madani said that the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind would continue to work across the country to promote a spirit of unity, patience, and sacrifice during this challenging period.

(With PTI inputs)