India inducts 'Adamya', first Fast Patrol Vessel under 08-FPV project

New Delhi:

In a boost to India’s maritime security and coastal surveillance capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday inducted 'Adamya', the first of eight Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being built under a key project by Goa Shipyard Ltd.

The vessel, inducted under the 08-FPV project, marks a significant milestone in India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. With over 60 per cent indigenous content, Adamya reflects India’s growing capability in designing and building advanced maritime platforms.

What makes FPV ‘Adamya’ special?

Adamya is a state-of-the-art Fast Patrol Vessel equipped to handle a wide range of missions from coastal and offshore patrols to search and rescue (SAR) and law enforcement operations.

Key capabilities of Adamya

The newly inducted FPV Adamya is equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems that enable precise maritime coordination even under challenging conditions. Its design allows it to operate efficiently at high speeds in shallow waters, making it ideal for near-shore patrols and swift response scenarios.

The vessel also houses specialised interception equipment, enhancing its ability to pursue and detain suspicious vessels involved in illegal activities. In addition, it is outfitted with onboard systems that support environmental protection efforts and anti-smuggling operations, enabling the Coast Guard to perform multi-domain tasks with agility and accuracy.

Designed for swift deployment, FPVs like Adamya will play a key role in securing India’s 7,500-km coastline and ensuring safe navigation within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

A step forward for Make in India

Built by Goa Shipyard Ltd, the vessel showcases India’s shipbuilding expertise. The project is also expected to create employment and skill development opportunities within the domestic defence ecosystem.

Officials said that the remaining seven vessels under the 08-FPV project will be delivered in phases, further enhancing India’s coastal defence grid.

Strategic significance

The induction of Adamya comes at a time when maritime threats ranging from piracy and arms trafficking to illegal fishing are growing in complexity. The Indian Coast Guard’s enhanced capacity is expected to reinforce its commitment to being a vigilant and responsive force safeguarding national maritime interests.

With the induction of Adamya, India moves a step closer to establishing a more resilient and technologically advanced coastal defence apparatus, underlining its commitment to both security and self-reliance.