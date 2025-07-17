India hits back at NATO chief Mark Rutte's Russia trade warning: 'No double standards' Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the developments but firmly reiterated its priorities.

New Delhi:

India has strongly reacted to recent remarks made by North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte, who warned of possible "100 per cent secondary sanctions" on countries like India, China and Brazil for continuing trade ties with Russia. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made it clear that it will not compromise on its core interests, especially its energy security.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the developments but firmly reiterated its priorities. We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," he said.

India warns against 'double standards'

In a veiled yet firm response to the NATO chief’s warning, Jaiswal warned against "double standards." "In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” he said, signalling that India will not accept being singled out for making sovereign trade decisions.

NATO chief issues warning in Washington

The controversy erupted after NATO Secretary General Rutte, during a joint press conference with US Senators Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen in Washington, urged nations like India to reconsider their economic engagements with Moscow. He warned that if Russia refuses to come to the negotiating table for peace talks, those continuing to trade with it should be prepared for secondary sanctions.

Echoes of Trump's tough talk

Rutte's comments align with sentiments expressed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump, who threatened harsh tariffs and penalties on countries maintaining close commercial ties with Russia. Meanwhile, India, which has long held a stance of strategic autonomy in global affairs, appears firm in its decision-making, asserting that its actions are driven by national interest and global realities.

ALSO READ: NATO chief threatens 100% secondary sanctions on India, China and Brazil for trade relations with Russia