Centre grants powers to defence forces for arms, ammunition procurement in emergencies after Operation Sindoor

The Indian defence forces are in for another major boost of around Rs 40,000 crore for the procurement of arms and ammunition with the Defence Acquisition Council, in a recent meeting attended by senior officials from the defence ministry and military leadership, approving such acquisitions in times of emergencies.

With these powers in place, the armed forces are prioritising the procurement of equipment such as surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long-range loitering munitions, and a variety of ammunition for artillery, air defence, and missile systems.

During Operation Sindoor, the forces employed a range of heavy-duty missiles, including the BrahMos and Scalp cruise missiles, against targets in Pakistan. Under the terms of emergency procurement, all deliveries must be completed within a defined timeframe. This is the fifth instance of such powers being granted in the past five years.

These acquisitions will be managed by the services with involvement from the defence finance wing’s financial advisors. In parallel, the Defence Ministry is also working on long-term capability-building projects and has begun consultations with key industry stakeholders.

Senior ministry officials have already met with representatives from public and private sector firms, including Solar Defence and Aerospace. Emergency powers have significantly enhanced the military’s ability to rapidly acquire essential equipment and spares to address immediate operational requirements.

The Rampage missile, used in strikes on Pakistan, was one such acquisition made under these powers. Following its successful deployment, a larger order was placed, and domestic production is now underway. Similarly, the Indian Army and Air Force procured their Heron Mark 2 drones under emergency authorisation; these drones were critical for live surveillance during the ongoing operation.

Bharat Electronics Limited, a public sector enterprise, is expected to receive an order for ten additional low-level drone detection radars, supplementing an earlier order for six units. Numerous Indian drone manufacturers are also poised to receive contracts from all three services.

The latest tranche of emergency powers includes a 15 per cent upper cap of the overall defence budget. Contracts must be finalised within 40 days, and deliveries must occur within one year. Authority to exercise these powers rests with the vice chiefs of the three services. Moreover, all emergency procurements must have the concurrence of financial advisors and any imports or global purchases require special permission.

Despite the budgetary cap, actual spending is expected to be lower, though the provision offers the services much-needed flexibility to address capability gaps and replenish key supplies. The government may also consider allocating additional funds to meet the forces' requirements in future budget provisions.

This approval comes at a critical juncture, as Operation Sindoor continues to unfold. The Indian armed forces have inflicted substantial damage on the Pakistan Air Force, reportedly striking 11 out of 12 air bases and significantly degrading their infrastructure and aircraft assets.

