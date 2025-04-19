India, France to sign Rs 63,000 crore contract for Rafale-Marine fighter jets on April 28: Reports The contract will include 22 single-seat Rafale-M jets and four twin-seat trainers, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

New Delhi:

The biggest ever Rafale deal between India and France is expected to be signed on April 28. As per a report by the news agency ANI, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to reach India on Sunday evening. Both countries will sign the defence deal for the sale of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy in the presence of Lecornu.

The contract will be of over Rs 63,000. Defence sources told ANI that senior officials will represent the two sides at the signing of the deal.

26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft deal

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by the Prime Minister, gave its approval to the largest-ever defence deal for 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft with France earlier this month on April 9. This government-to-government contract will include 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

These fighters will be operational from INS Vikrant and will support the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

Rafale jets number to increase to 62

The Indian Air Force already has a fleet of 36 aircraft acquired under a separate deal inked in 2016. The IAF Rafale jets operate from their two bases in Ambala and Hashinara. The deal for 26 Rafale-Ms will increase the number of Rafale jets to 62 and increase the number of 4.5-plus-generation aircraft in the Indian arsenal.

Delivery expected in five years

As per the sources, the delivery of the jets will begin around five years after the signing of the contract. Under the deal, the Indian Navy will also get associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares, from Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale (Marine) jets.

Under the Indian Navy's Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been constructed in India by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.

(With inputs from agencies)