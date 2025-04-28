India, France to ink Rs 63,000-crore deal for 26 advanced Rafale Marine combat jets today | Details The delivery of the jets will begin around five years after the signing of the contract under an inter-governmental framework between India and France. The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years.

New Delhi:

In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, officials have confirmed that a landmark deal worth Rs 63,000 crore for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft is set to be signed on Monday. Representing France in the agreement will be the French Ambassador to India, while Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will sign on behalf of the Indian government. The signing ceremony is likely to take place outside the Defence Ministry headquarters at South Block, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The Defence Ministers of both countries are expected to witness the event remotely. Earlier plans had included the French Defence Minister attending the ceremony in person, but his visit was cancelled due to personal reasons. The deal had already received the green light from the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month. The country's carriers urgently require new combat fighter jets for deployment, as the existing fleet of MiG-29 K fighters has reportedly underperformed due to maintenance-related issues.

Know about Rafale M jets

The Rafale combat aircraft is expected to be deployed on board INS Vikrant, which is currently in service. The Rafale M jets will be customised to meet Indian requirements and will be integrated into the aircraft carrier. These carrier-borne fighters are being acquired as a stopgap solution until the development of an indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet is completed. The government-to-government contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

It is to be noted here that the Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet. The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara. The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft.

India-France defence partnership

The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years. In July 2023, India and France announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines. The two strategic partners also had expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

