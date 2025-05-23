India extends airspace ban on Pakistan flights, military aircraft till June 23 The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday issued a NOTAM for Pakistan flights, extending the ban on entry into Indian airspace till June 23.

New Delhi:

India on Friday extended the ban on Pakistani flights and military aircraft till June 23 amid tensions between the two countries following Operation Sindoor and a ceasefire.

"India extends NOTAM for Pakistan flights for one month; to be in effect till 23rd June, 2025. Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Under the new measures, all aircraft leased, owned or operated by Pakistani airlines, including military aircraft, are now prohibited from entering Indian airspace.

This move follows media reports from two days earlier suggesting that Pakistan had extended its airspace closure for Indian flights by another month.

Pakistan initially shut its airspace to Indian flights on April 23, a day after a deadly terrorist attack carried out by operatives linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The closure was introduced for a month, in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, which stipulate that airspace restrictions cannot exceed one month at a time.

In response, India issued a NOTAM a week later, restricting its own airspace to all aircraft registered, operated or leased by Pakistan, covering both commercial and military flights.

The latest escalation follows India's precision military strikes—dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'—on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. These strikes were carried out in retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley.

In a broader diplomatic response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that it would only consider reinstating the agreement if Pakistan halts its support for cross-border terrorism.

Additionally, India has closed the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border. Authorities have also ordered Pakistani nationals who had entered India with valid documentation to leave the country. All existing visas issued to Pakistani citizens have been revoked, and travel under the Saarc visa exemption scheme has been suspended for Pakistanis.