India declares Pakistani military diplomats Persona Non Grata, summons top envoy in Delhi: Report In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

New Delhi:

India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats, according to sources. India's action comes after 26 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

In the backdrop of the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people and left several others injured, India has summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats, sources familiar with the matter said. The attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran valley when terrorists targeted and killed tourists on April 22.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.

Measures taken by India in wake of the Pahalgam attack

A slew of measures were taken in the wake of the terrorist attack. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures, which included five key decisions.Misri said, "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions."

He also said that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Misri said, "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025."

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

Another step includes not permitting Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. "Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," Misri said.

According to the Foreign Secretary, the overall strength of the High Commissions will be cut to 30 from the current 55 by May 1, 2025. A resolve was taken during the CCS meeting that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

(With ANI inputs)