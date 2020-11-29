India reports 41,810 fresh cases, 496 new deaths in 24 hrs; tally nears 94 lakh

Image Source : AP India's Covid tally nears 94 lakh; 41,810 fresh cases, 496 new deaths in a day

India reported 41,810 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 496 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. There are currently are currently 4,53,956 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 88,02,267 have recovered. 42,298 recoveries have been reported since the previous update, which lowered the number of active cases by 984.

Kerala reported the highest number of cases among all states in the last 24 hours with 6,250 infections. The most affected state remains Maharashtra with over 18 lakh infections. The state recorded over 5,900 cases in the last 24 hours.

Today is the 22nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,95,03,803 samples have been tested up to November 28, of these 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases is 4.87 per cent.

A total of 1,36,696 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,986 from Maharashtra followed by 11,750 from Karnataka, 11,694 from Tamil Nadu, 8,998 from Delhi, 8,322 from West Bengal, 7,718 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,981 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,765 from Punjab, 3,953 from Gujarat and 3,237 from Madhya Pradesh.

