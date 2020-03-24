Image Source : AP Over 1 lakh coronavirus patients recovered worldwide; 37 cured in India

The coronavirus has claimed more than 16,000 live worldwide so far, but the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases has crossed 1 lakh mark on Tuesday. As many as 102,069 people have been recovered globally from the coronavirus disease. In India, a total of 37 coronavirus patients have been recovered as of now and while nine people have lost their lives. The total number of infected coronavirus patients in India is 451.

The Central and State governments have evoked lockdown in various districts in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Kerala with 87 positive cases, has the highest number of coronavirus patient while Maharashtra has 84 infected coronavirus cases.

In China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, has the highest number of recovery cases with 73,159. While the hotspot, Italy is severely suffered due to the coronavirus disease as only 7,432 recovery cases reported in the country with 6,077 fatalities so far. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Italy is 63,927 till now.

However, in many recovery cases, the virus has also reappeared for the second time with a more impact that also caused the death of the recovered patient. This is why, the COVID-19 cured patients are being discharged only after 14 days of the recovery. Doctors also advise the discharged patient to take utmost care as the coronavirus disease takes a toll on the immune system.

After Italy, now the United States is witnessing a rapid upsurge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Spain, Germany, and Iran are the other countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 virus.

