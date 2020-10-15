India records 67,708 COVID-19 cases, 680 deaths in a day; tally crosses 7.3 million-mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 67,708 new coronavirus cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. With Maharashtra recording highest number of Covid cases, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 73 lakh-mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,307,097 while the death toll climbs to 1,11,266. Of these 8,12,390 are active cases while 63,83,441 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

"India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases," said Health Ministry.

India may have the second-highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world, Union health ministry said.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,911,497 and 216,734, respectively, according to the CSSE. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 38.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,091,240, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India