India records 67,708 COVID-19 cases, 680 deaths in a day; tally crosses 7.3 million-mark

"India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases," said Health Ministry.
India may have the second-highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world, Union health ministry said.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,911,497 and 216,734, respectively, according to the CSSE. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 38.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,091,240, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|3782
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|42855
|714427
|6291
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2960
|9573
|28
|4
|Assam
|28897
|167059
|830
|5
|Bihar
|10835
|187059
|961
|6
|Chandigarh
|1127
|12007
|197
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27208
|119352
|1306
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|85
|3081
|2
|9
|Delhi
|21490
|286880
|5854
|10
|Goa
|4316
|34252
|514
|11
|Gujarat
|15187
|134990
|3584
|12
|Haryana
|10319
|132382
|1601
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2507
|15001
|254
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9866
|73502
|1340
|15
|Jharkhand
|7617
|85314
|805
|16
|Karnataka
|113478
|602505
|10123
|17
|Kerala
|95493
|207357
|1046
|18
|Ladakh
|969
|4205
|64
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14661
|132429
|2671
|20
|Maharashtra
|205884
|1297252
|40701
|21
|Manipur
|2867
|10829
|97
|22
|Meghalaya
|2367
|5406
|65
|23
|Mizoram
|119
|2093
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1513
|5831
|19
|25
|Odisha
|22892
|232988
|1057
|26
|Puducherry
|4572
|26865
|567
|27
|Punjab
|8212
|113105
|3894
|28
|Rajasthan
|21924
|139616
|1679
|29
|Sikkim
|344
|3014
|59
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|43239
|612320
|10371
|31
|Telengana
|23728
|191269
|1241
|32
|Tripura
|3500
|25041
|318
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6576
|48283
|782
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|38082
|397570
|6466
|35
|West Bengal
|30988
|265288
|5744
|Total#
|826876
|6301927
|110586