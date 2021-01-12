Image Source : PTI With 12,584 new COVID cases, India's tally jumps to 1.04 cr; death toll at 1,51,327

With 12,584 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1.04 cr while the recoveries have surged to 1.01 cr according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 1,04,79,179. The death toll reached 1,51,327 with 167 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested so far with 6,59,209 samples being tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Statewise Coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 4875 2 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 63 875243 289 7129 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 16650 3 56 4 Assam 5 212515 29 1061 5 Bihar 69 250088 379 1434 6 Chandigarh 13 19727 31 327 7 Chhattisgarh 307 276774 962 3490 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3376 2 2 9 Delhi 215 616054 602 10678 10 Goa 35 50277 100 747 11 Gujarat 139 239771 806 4344 12 Haryana 53 259495 286 2950 13 Himachal Pradesh 117 54522 202 959 14 Jammu and Kashmir 83 118617 195 1910 15 Jharkhand 26 114302 169 1047 16 Karnataka 197 905751 593 12140 17 Kerala 137 743467 4659 3302 18 Ladakh 6 9294 16 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 206 237063 816 3711 20 Maharashtra 1222 1863702 2302 50061 21 Manipur 25 27805 39 365 22 Meghalaya 8 13313 27 143 23 Mizoram 6 4192 6 9 24 Nagaland 3 11778 84 25 Odisha 20 328043 240 1891 26 Puducherry 12 37501 40 638 27 Punjab 19 160655 312 5445 28 Rajasthan 4 303536 476 2734 29 Sikkim 18 5508 22 129 30 Tamil Nadu 140 806875 857 12222 31 Telengana 238 283924 461 1566 32 Tripura 7 32869 7 388 33 Uttarakhand 85 88918 303 1573 34 Uttar Pradesh 87 573542 769 8495 35 West Bengal 153 542887 957 9941 Total# 809 10092909 16959 151160

