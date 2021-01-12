With 12,584 new COVID cases, India's tally jumps to 1.04 cr; death toll at 1,51,327 

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2021 9:55 IST
With 12,584 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1.04 cr while the recoveries have surged to 1.01 cr according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 1,04,79,179. The death toll reached 1,51,327 with 167 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested so far with 6,59,209 samples being tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Statewise Coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4875 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 63  875243 289  7129
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16650 56
4 Assam 212515 29  1061
5 Bihar 69  250088 379  1434
6 Chandigarh 13  19727 31  327
7 Chhattisgarh 307  276774 962  3490
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3376 2
9 Delhi 215  616054 602  10678
10 Goa 35  50277 100  747
11 Gujarat 139  239771 806  4344
12 Haryana 53  259495 286  2950
13 Himachal Pradesh 117  54522 202  959
14 Jammu and Kashmir 83  118617 195  1910
15 Jharkhand 26  114302 169  1047
16 Karnataka 197  905751 593  12140
17 Kerala 137  743467 4659  3302
18 Ladakh 9294 16  127
19 Madhya Pradesh 206  237063 816  3711
20 Maharashtra 1222  1863702 2302  50061
21 Manipur 25  27805 39  365
22 Meghalaya 13313 27  143
23 Mizoram 4192 9
24 Nagaland 11778   84
25 Odisha 20  328043 240  1891
26 Puducherry 12  37501 40  638
27 Punjab 19  160655 312  5445
28 Rajasthan 303536 476  2734
29 Sikkim 18  5508 22  129
30 Tamil Nadu 140  806875 857  12222
31 Telengana 238  283924 461  1566
32 Tripura 32869 388
33 Uttarakhand 85  88918 303  1573
34 Uttar Pradesh 87  573542 769  8495
35 West Bengal 153  542887 957  9941
Total# 809  10092909 16959  151160
