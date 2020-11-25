Image Source : AP India reports 44,376 new Covid cases and 481 deaths in a day; tally breaches 92 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 92 lakh with 44,376 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 92,22,217, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active caseload shot up to 4,44,746, an increase of 6,079 cases from Tuesday, even though it remained below five lakh for the 15th consecutive day, accounting for 4.82 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,42,771, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.

72 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30-lakh mark on August 23 and 40-lakh mark on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 13.48 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 24, including 11,59,032 on Tuesday.

