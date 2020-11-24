Delhi records 6,224 new coronavirus cases, 109 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Delhi recorded 6,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent while 109 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,621, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 6,224 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent while 109 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,621, authorities said. These relatively high number of fresh cases came out of the 61,381 tests conducted on Monday including 24,602 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Authorities had said last Friday that 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11 when 85 fatalities linked to the pandemic were also registered.

As many as 109 fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, as against 121 deaths on Monday. This is the seventh time in the last 13 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

Authorities reported 121 deaths on Monday, 121 deaths on Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12. The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 38,501 as compared to 37,329 on Monday. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,40,541 of which 4,93,419 have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,708 on Tuesday as compared to 4,692 Monday.

