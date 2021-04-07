At 1,15,736, India records highest single day COVID-19 spike so far

Image Source : AP A woman along with a girl walk past a graffiti, depicting the coronavirus in Mumbai

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began, according to Union Health Ministry. Of these, nearly 55,000 cases were detected in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. As many as 630 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 1,66,177.

While 59,856 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 8,43,473. 1,17,92,135 people have recovered so far. The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on April 5. Total vaccination stands at 8,70,77,474.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to April 6. Of these, 12,08,329 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The Centre cautioned that the next four weeks were "very very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 630 new fatalities include 297 from Maharashtra, 61 from Punjab, 53 from Chhattisgarh, 39 from Karnataka, 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 17 each from Delhi and Gujarat, 15 from Tamil Nadu, 14 from Kerala, 13 from Rajasthan.

A total of 1,66,177 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 56,330 from Maharashtra, 12,804 from Tamil Nadu, 12,696 from Karnataka, 11,113 from Delhi, 10,355 from West Bengal, 8,924 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,251 from Andhra Pradesh and 7,216 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 55,469 coronavirus cases, 297 deaths

Latest India News