India records over 69,921 COVID-19 cases, 819 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 69,921 new coronavirus cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,91,167 while the death toll climbed to 65,288 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,621,245), and is followed by Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (607,904), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858), Argentina (417,735), Chile (411,726), Iran (375,212), the UK (338,082), France (318,986), Saudi Arabia (315,772), Bangladesh (312,996), Pakistan (295,849), Turkey (270,133), Italy (269,214), Germany (244,802), Iraq (234,934), Philippines (220,819), Indonesia (174,796), Canada (130,918), Ukraine (124,132), Qatar (118,778), Israel (116,596), Bolivia (115,968), Ecuador (113,767) and Kazakhstan (105,795), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|439
|34
|2647
|61
|46
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100276
|1147
|330526
|8772
|3969
|85
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1220
|15
|2885
|63
|7
|4
|Assam
|23273
|1722
|85461
|1534
|306
|10
|5
|Bihar
|16335
|998
|119540
|2416
|582
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|1859
|52
|2431
|135
|56
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|14237
|717
|16989
|686
|277
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|284
|12
|2081
|39
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14626
|167
|155678
|1507
|4444
|18
|10
|Goa
|3649
|14
|13577
|391
|192
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|15524
|252
|77756
|1025
|3020
|14
|12
|Haryana
|11371
|391
|52672
|1052
|689
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1563
|103
|4515
|65
|38
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7980
|21
|29015
|505
|703
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|14096
|2519
|27143
|695
|417
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|87254
|856
|249467
|7238
|5702
|113
|17
|Kerala
|23553
|166
|51538
|1689
|294
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|773
|74
|1874
|117
|34
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13914
|322
|48657
|1190
|1394
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|194399
|510
|573559
|11158
|24583
|184
|21
|Manipur
|1894
|49
|4330
|91
|28
|22
|Meghalaya
|1196
|88
|1162
|113
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|420
|2
|591
|2
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|874
|13
|3067
|41
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25758
|1461
|77286
|4053
|492
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|4849
|89
|9334
|366
|228
|7
|27
|Punjab
|15512
|137
|37027
|1280
|1453
|49
|28
|Rajasthan
|13825
|266
|66812
|1719
|1056
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|424
|20
|1225
|5
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52578
|143
|368141
|6008
|7322
|91
|31
|Telengana
|31699
|400
|95162
|2325
|836
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4366
|258
|7674
|241
|113
|10
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5908
|4
|13650
|584
|269
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|54788
|122
|172140
|4597
|3486
|63
|35
|West Bengal
|25280
|377
|134270
|3318
|3228
|52
|Total#
|785996
|4021
|2839882
|65081
|65288
|819