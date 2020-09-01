India records over 69,921 COVID-19 cases, 819 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
India on Tuesday recorded as many as 69,921 new coronavirus cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2020 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 69,921 new coronavirus cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,91,167 while the death toll climbed to 65,288 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,621,245), and is followed by Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (607,904), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858), Argentina (417,735), Chile (411,726), Iran (375,212), the UK (338,082), France (318,986), Saudi Arabia (315,772), Bangladesh (312,996), Pakistan (295,849), Turkey (270,133), Italy (269,214), Germany (244,802), Iraq (234,934), Philippines (220,819), Indonesia (174,796), Canada (130,918), Ukraine (124,132), Qatar (118,778), Israel (116,596), Bolivia (115,968), Ecuador (113,767) and Kazakhstan (105,795), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 439 34  2647 61  46
2 Andhra Pradesh 100276 1147  330526 8772  3969 85 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1220 15  2885 63  7  
4 Assam 23273 1722  85461 1534  306 10 
5 Bihar 16335 998  119540 2416  582
6 Chandigarh 1859 52  2431 135  56
7 Chhattisgarh 14237 717  16989 686  277
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 284 12  2081 39  2  
9 Delhi 14626 167  155678 1507  4444 18 
10 Goa 3649 14  13577 391  192
11 Gujarat 15524 252  77756 1025  3020 14 
12 Haryana 11371 391  52672 1052  689
13 Himachal Pradesh 1563 103  4515 65  38
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7980 21  29015 505  703
15 Jharkhand 14096 2519  27143 695  417
16 Karnataka 87254 856  249467 7238  5702 113 
17 Kerala 23553 166  51538 1689  294
18 Ladakh 773 74  1874 117  34  
19 Madhya Pradesh 13914 322  48657 1190  1394 20 
20 Maharashtra 194399 510  573559 11158  24583 184 
21 Manipur 1894 49  4330 91  28  
22 Meghalaya 1196 88  1162 113  10  
23 Mizoram 420 591 0  
24 Nagaland 874 13  3067 41  9  
25 Odisha 25758 1461  77286 4053  492 10 
26 Puducherry 4849 89  9334 366  228
27 Punjab 15512 137  37027 1280  1453 49 
28 Rajasthan 13825 266  66812 1719  1056 13 
29 Sikkim 424 20  1225 3  
30 Tamil Nadu 52578 143  368141 6008  7322 91 
31 Telengana 31699 400  95162 2325  836
32 Tripura 4366 258  7674 241  113 10 
33 Uttarakhand 5908 13650 584  269 12 
34 Uttar Pradesh 54788 122  172140 4597  3486 63 
35 West Bengal 25280 377  134270 3318  3228 52 
Total# 785996 4021  2839882 65081  65288 819 

