India records over 69,921 COVID-19 cases, 819 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 69,921 new coronavirus cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,91,167 while the death toll climbed to 65,288 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,621,245), and is followed by Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (607,904), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858), Argentina (417,735), Chile (411,726), Iran (375,212), the UK (338,082), France (318,986), Saudi Arabia (315,772), Bangladesh (312,996), Pakistan (295,849), Turkey (270,133), Italy (269,214), Germany (244,802), Iraq (234,934), Philippines (220,819), Indonesia (174,796), Canada (130,918), Ukraine (124,132), Qatar (118,778), Israel (116,596), Bolivia (115,968), Ecuador (113,767) and Kazakhstan (105,795), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 439 34 2647 61 46 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 100276 1147 330526 8772 3969 85 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1220 15 2885 63 7 4 Assam 23273 1722 85461 1534 306 10 5 Bihar 16335 998 119540 2416 582 4 6 Chandigarh 1859 52 2431 135 56 4 7 Chhattisgarh 14237 717 16989 686 277 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 284 12 2081 39 2 9 Delhi 14626 167 155678 1507 4444 18 10 Goa 3649 14 13577 391 192 9 11 Gujarat 15524 252 77756 1025 3020 14 12 Haryana 11371 391 52672 1052 689 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1563 103 4515 65 38 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7980 21 29015 505 703 9 15 Jharkhand 14096 2519 27143 695 417 7 16 Karnataka 87254 856 249467 7238 5702 113 17 Kerala 23553 166 51538 1689 294 7 18 Ladakh 773 74 1874 117 34 19 Madhya Pradesh 13914 322 48657 1190 1394 20 20 Maharashtra 194399 510 573559 11158 24583 184 21 Manipur 1894 49 4330 91 28 22 Meghalaya 1196 88 1162 113 10 23 Mizoram 420 2 591 2 0 24 Nagaland 874 13 3067 41 9 25 Odisha 25758 1461 77286 4053 492 10 26 Puducherry 4849 89 9334 366 228 7 27 Punjab 15512 137 37027 1280 1453 49 28 Rajasthan 13825 266 66812 1719 1056 13 29 Sikkim 424 20 1225 5 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52578 143 368141 6008 7322 91 31 Telengana 31699 400 95162 2325 836 9 32 Tripura 4366 258 7674 241 113 10 33 Uttarakhand 5908 4 13650 584 269 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 54788 122 172140 4597 3486 63 35 West Bengal 25280 377 134270 3318 3228 52 Total# 785996 4021 2839882 65081 65288 819

