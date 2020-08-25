India records 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, 848 deaths; tally crosses 31-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers prepare before collecting swab samples of residents for COVID-19 test, at a residential society in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

India on Monday recorded as many as 60,975 new coronavirus cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 31,67,324 while the death toll climbed to 58,390 deaths the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 24,04,585 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 811,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,571,084 and the fatalities rose to 811,748, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,106,348), and is followed by Russia (959,016), South Africa (611,450), Peru (594,326), Mexico (563,705), Colombia (541,139), Spain (405,436), Chile (399,568), Iran (361,150), Argentina (350,867), the UK (328,620), Saudi Arabia (308,654), Bangladesh (297,083), Pakistan (293,261), France (282,414), Italy (260,298), Turkey (259,692), Germany (236,122), Iraq (207,985), Philippines (194,252), Indonesia (155,412), Canada (127,313), Qatar (117,266), Ukraine (109,234), Bolivia (109,149), Ecuador (108,289), Kazakhstan (104,718) and Israel (104,472), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87 2092 129 35 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 89516 226 268828 8741 3368 86 3 Arunachal Pradesh 880 81 2427 130 5 4 Assam 19277 321 73090 2190 252 10 5 Bihar 21392 1719 101292 2967 514 3 6 Chandigarh 1352 37 1646 154 37 7 Chhattisgarh 8424 634 13424 493 206 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13 1786 33 2 9 Delhi 11626 152 146588 1200 4313 13 10 Goa 3081 302 10909 437 148 4 11 Gujarat 14552 35 70231 1019 2908 13 12 Haryana 9442 481 45405 583 613 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1488 23 3584 123 29 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48 25205 373 624 7 15 Jharkhand 9805 69 20870 1241 330 18 16 Karnataka 81230 2337 197625 8061 4810 127 17 Kerala 20387 7 38883 1238 234 11 18 Ladakh 790 25 1517 26 23 19 Madhya Pradesh 11944 434 41231 841 1246 17 20 Maharashtra 168443 3416 502490 14219 22465 212 21 Manipur 1626 18 3714 98 22 22 Meghalaya 1179 46 789 13 8 23 Mizoram 492 33 461 2 0 24 Nagaland 1309 74 2396 102 9 25 Odisha 24135 420 56925 2519 419 10 26 Puducherry 3753 47 6942 285 164 5 27 Punjab 13798 367 28357 1829 1129 43 28 Rajasthan 14388 58 56600 1276 967 12 29 Sikkim 509 20 934 63 3 30 Tamil Nadu 53282 259 325456 6129 6614 97 31 Telengana 23737 818 84163 1752 770 9 32 Tripura 2703 215 6414 73 78 5 33 Uttarakhand 4410 34 10912 432 207 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 49288 46 140107 4494 2987 61 35 West Bengal 27694 375 111292 3285 2851 57 Total# 704348 6423 2404585 66550 58390 848

