India records 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, 848 deaths; tally crosses 31-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 60,975 new coronavirus cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 31,67,324 while the death toll climbed to 58,390 deaths the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 24,04,585 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 811,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,571,084 and the fatalities rose to 811,748, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,106,348), and is followed by Russia (959,016), South Africa (611,450), Peru (594,326), Mexico (563,705), Colombia (541,139), Spain (405,436), Chile (399,568), Iran (361,150), Argentina (350,867), the UK (328,620), Saudi Arabia (308,654), Bangladesh (297,083), Pakistan (293,261), France (282,414), Italy (260,298), Turkey (259,692), Germany (236,122), Iraq (207,985), Philippines (194,252), Indonesia (155,412), Canada (127,313), Qatar (117,266), Ukraine (109,234), Bolivia (109,149), Ecuador (108,289), Kazakhstan (104,718) and Israel (104,472), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|777
|87
|2092
|129
|35
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89516
|226
|268828
|8741
|3368
|86
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|880
|81
|2427
|130
|5
|4
|Assam
|19277
|321
|73090
|2190
|252
|10
|5
|Bihar
|21392
|1719
|101292
|2967
|514
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1352
|37
|1646
|154
|37
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8424
|634
|13424
|493
|206
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|393
|13
|1786
|33
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11626
|152
|146588
|1200
|4313
|13
|10
|Goa
|3081
|302
|10909
|437
|148
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14552
|35
|70231
|1019
|2908
|13
|12
|Haryana
|9442
|481
|45405
|583
|613
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1488
|23
|3584
|123
|29
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7246
|48
|25205
|373
|624
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|9805
|69
|20870
|1241
|330
|18
|16
|Karnataka
|81230
|2337
|197625
|8061
|4810
|127
|17
|Kerala
|20387
|7
|38883
|1238
|234
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|790
|25
|1517
|26
|23
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11944
|434
|41231
|841
|1246
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|168443
|3416
|502490
|14219
|22465
|212
|21
|Manipur
|1626
|18
|3714
|98
|22
|22
|Meghalaya
|1179
|46
|789
|13
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|492
|33
|461
|2
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1309
|74
|2396
|102
|9
|25
|Odisha
|24135
|420
|56925
|2519
|419
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3753
|47
|6942
|285
|164
|5
|27
|Punjab
|13798
|367
|28357
|1829
|1129
|43
|28
|Rajasthan
|14388
|58
|56600
|1276
|967
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|509
|20
|934
|63
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53282
|259
|325456
|6129
|6614
|97
|31
|Telengana
|23737
|818
|84163
|1752
|770
|9
|32
|Tripura
|2703
|215
|6414
|73
|78
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4410
|34
|10912
|432
|207
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49288
|46
|140107
|4494
|2987
|61
|35
|West Bengal
|27694
|375
|111292
|3285
|2851
|57
|Total#
|704348
|6423
|2404585
|66550
|58390
|848