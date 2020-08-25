Tuesday, August 25, 2020
     
  4. India records 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, 848 deaths; tally crosses 31-lakh mark

India records 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, 848 deaths; tally crosses 31-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 60,975 new coronavirus cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 31,67,324 while the death toll climbed to 58,390 deaths the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 24,04,585 recovered, according to the health ministry.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2020 9:35 IST
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers prepare before collecting swab samples of residen
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers prepare before collecting swab samples of residents for COVID-19 test, at a residential society in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 811,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,571,084 and the fatalities rose to 811,748, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,106,348), and is followed by Russia (959,016), South Africa (611,450), Peru (594,326), Mexico (563,705), Colombia (541,139), Spain (405,436), Chile (399,568), Iran (361,150), Argentina (350,867), the UK (328,620), Saudi Arabia (308,654), Bangladesh (297,083), Pakistan (293,261), France (282,414), Italy (260,298), Turkey (259,692), Germany (236,122), Iraq (207,985), Philippines (194,252), Indonesia (155,412), Canada (127,313), Qatar (117,266), Ukraine (109,234), Bolivia (109,149), Ecuador (108,289), Kazakhstan (104,718) and Israel (104,472), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87  2092 129  35
2 Andhra Pradesh 89516 226  268828 8741  3368 86 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 880 81  2427 130  5  
4 Assam 19277 321  73090 2190  252 10 
5 Bihar 21392 1719  101292 2967  514
6 Chandigarh 1352 37  1646 154  37  
7 Chhattisgarh 8424 634  13424 493  206
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13  1786 33  2  
9 Delhi 11626 152  146588 1200  4313 13 
10 Goa 3081 302  10909 437  148
11 Gujarat 14552 35  70231 1019  2908 13 
12 Haryana 9442 481  45405 583  613 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1488 23  3584 123  29  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48  25205 373  624
15 Jharkhand 9805 69  20870 1241  330 18 
16 Karnataka 81230 2337  197625 8061  4810 127 
17 Kerala 20387 38883 1238  234 11 
18 Ladakh 790 25  1517 26  23  
19 Madhya Pradesh 11944 434  41231 841  1246 17 
20 Maharashtra 168443 3416  502490 14219  22465 212 
21 Manipur 1626 18  3714 98  22  
22 Meghalaya 1179 46  789 13  8  
23 Mizoram 492 33  461 0  
24 Nagaland 1309 74  2396 102  9  
25 Odisha 24135 420  56925 2519  419 10 
26 Puducherry 3753 47  6942 285  164
27 Punjab 13798 367  28357 1829  1129 43 
28 Rajasthan 14388 58  56600 1276  967 12 
29 Sikkim 509 20  934 63  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 53282 259  325456 6129  6614 97 
31 Telengana 23737 818  84163 1752  770
32 Tripura 2703 215  6414 73  78
33 Uttarakhand 4410 34  10912 432  207
34 Uttar Pradesh 49288 46  140107 4494  2987 61 
35 West Bengal 27694 375  111292 3285  2851 57 
Total# 704348 6423  2404585 66550  58390 848 

