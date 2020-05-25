Image Source : PIXABAY India enters list of top 10 countries with most COVID-19 cases

India's coronavirus cases have surged past 138,000 making India the 10th worst impacted country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, as far as the number of cases is concerned. India has overtaken Iran which has 135,000 cases to enter the top 10 list. In the last 24 hours, 6,977 coronavirus cases have been reported from across the country, the most in a single day.

India has also become the 15th country in the world to cross 4,000 deaths. The current death toll in the country stands at 4,024.

Tje United States of America (USA) remains the worst impacted country in the world in both the number of cases and the number of deaths. The US has so far reported 1,686,436 coronavirus cases and 99,300 deaths.

Besides the US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK Italy, France, Germany and Turkey are the countries which have more number of cases and more deaths than India.

