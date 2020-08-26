India records over 67,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,059 deaths in a day; tally crosses 32-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 32 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 3,234,474 while the death toll climbed to 59449 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 2467758 recovered, according to the health ministry.

Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said "irresponsible" people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India.

He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has embarked on a second national serosurvey which shall be completed by the first week of September.

"I would not say younger or older people, instead--I would say, irresponsible people who are not using the face masks, not maintaining social distaining are the ones who are driving the pandemic in India," Bhargava said.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87 2092 129 35 2 Andhra Pradesh 89516 226 268828 8741 3368 86 Arunachal Pradesh 880 81 2427 130 5 Assam 19277 321 73090 2190 252 10 Bihar 21392 1719 101292 2967 514 3 Chandigarh 1352 37 1646 154 37 Chhattisgarh 8424 634 13424 493 206 9 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13 1786 33 2 Delhi 11626 152 146588 1200 4313 13 Goa 3081 302 10909 437 148 4 Gujarat 14552 35 70231 1019 2908 13 Haryana 9442 481 45405 583 613 10 Himachal Pradesh 1488 23 3584 123 29 Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48 25205 373 624 7 Jharkhand 9805 69 20870 1241 330 18 Karnataka 81230 2337 197625 8061 4810 127 Kerala 20387 7 38883 1238 234 11 Ladakh 790 25 1517 26 23 Madhya Pradesh 11944 434 41231 841 1246 17 Maharashtra 168443 3416 502490 14219 22465 212 Manipur 1626 18 3714 98 22 Meghalaya 1179 46 789 13 8 Mizoram 492 33 461 2 0 Nagaland 1309 74 2396 102 9 Odisha 24135 420 56925 2519 419 10 Puducherry 3753 47 6942 285 164 5 Punjab 13798 367 28357 1829 1129 43 Rajasthan 14388 58 56600 1276 967 12 Sikkim 509 20 934 63 3 Tamil Nadu 53282 259 325456 6129 6614 97 Telengana 23737 818 84163 1752 770 9 Tripura 2703 215 6414 73 78 5 Uttarakhand 4410 34 10912 432 207 7 Uttar Pradesh 49288 46 140107 4494 2987 61 West Bengal 27694 375 111292 3285 2851 57 Total# 704348 6423 2404585 66550 58390 848

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage