India records over 67,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,059 deaths in a day; tally crosses 32-lakh mark

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said "irresponsible" people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India.

New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 9:38 IST
Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

 

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 32 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 3,234,474 while the death toll climbed to 59449 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 2467758  recovered, according to the health ministry.

Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said "irresponsible" people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India.

He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has embarked on a second national serosurvey which shall be completed by the first week of September.

"I would not say younger or older people, instead--I would say, irresponsible people who are not using the face masks, not maintaining social distaining are the ones who are driving the pandemic in India," Bhargava said. 

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87  2092 129  35
Andhra Pradesh 89516 226  268828 8741  3368 86 
Arunachal Pradesh 880 81  2427 130  5  
Assam 19277 321  73090 2190  252 10 
Bihar 21392 1719  101292 2967  514
Chandigarh 1352 37  1646 154  37  
Chhattisgarh 8424 634  13424 493  206
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13  1786 33  2  
Delhi 11626 152  146588 1200  4313 13 
Goa 3081 302  10909 437  148
Gujarat 14552 35  70231 1019  2908 13 
Haryana 9442 481  45405 583  613 10 
Himachal Pradesh 1488 23  3584 123  29  
Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48  25205 373  624
Jharkhand 9805 69  20870 1241  330 18 
Karnataka 81230 2337  197625 8061  4810 127 
Kerala 20387 38883 1238  234 11 
Ladakh 790 25  1517 26  23  
Madhya Pradesh 11944 434  41231 841  1246 17 
Maharashtra 168443 3416  502490 14219  22465 212 
Manipur 1626 18  3714 98  22  
Meghalaya 1179 46  789 13  8  
Mizoram 492 33  461 0  
Nagaland 1309 74  2396 102  9  
Odisha 24135 420  56925 2519  419 10 
Puducherry 3753 47  6942 285  164
Punjab 13798 367  28357 1829  1129 43 
Rajasthan 14388 58  56600 1276  967 12 
Sikkim 509 20  934 63  3  
Tamil Nadu 53282 259  325456 6129  6614 97 
Telengana 23737 818  84163 1752  770
Tripura 2703 215  6414 73  78
Uttarakhand 4410 34  10912 432  207
Uttar Pradesh 49288 46  140107 4494  2987 61 
West Bengal 27694 375  111292 3285  2851 57 
Total# 704348 6423  2404585 66550  58390 848 

