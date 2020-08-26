India records over 67,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,059 deaths in a day; tally crosses 32-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 32 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.
The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 3,234,474 while the death toll climbed to 59449 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 2467758 recovered, according to the health ministry.
Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said "irresponsible" people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India.
He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has embarked on a second national serosurvey which shall be completed by the first week of September.
"I would not say younger or older people, instead--I would say, irresponsible people who are not using the face masks, not maintaining social distaining are the ones who are driving the pandemic in India," Bhargava said.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|777
|87
|2092
|129
|35
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89516
|226
|268828
|8741
|3368
|86
|Arunachal Pradesh
|880
|81
|2427
|130
|5
|Assam
|19277
|321
|73090
|2190
|252
|10
|Bihar
|21392
|1719
|101292
|2967
|514
|3
|Chandigarh
|1352
|37
|1646
|154
|37
|Chhattisgarh
|8424
|634
|13424
|493
|206
|9
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|393
|13
|1786
|33
|2
|Delhi
|11626
|152
|146588
|1200
|4313
|13
|Goa
|3081
|302
|10909
|437
|148
|4
|Gujarat
|14552
|35
|70231
|1019
|2908
|13
|Haryana
|9442
|481
|45405
|583
|613
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1488
|23
|3584
|123
|29
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7246
|48
|25205
|373
|624
|7
|Jharkhand
|9805
|69
|20870
|1241
|330
|18
|Karnataka
|81230
|2337
|197625
|8061
|4810
|127
|Kerala
|20387
|7
|38883
|1238
|234
|11
|Ladakh
|790
|25
|1517
|26
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|11944
|434
|41231
|841
|1246
|17
|Maharashtra
|168443
|3416
|502490
|14219
|22465
|212
|Manipur
|1626
|18
|3714
|98
|22
|Meghalaya
|1179
|46
|789
|13
|8
|Mizoram
|492
|33
|461
|2
|0
|Nagaland
|1309
|74
|2396
|102
|9
|Odisha
|24135
|420
|56925
|2519
|419
|10
|Puducherry
|3753
|47
|6942
|285
|164
|5
|Punjab
|13798
|367
|28357
|1829
|1129
|43
|Rajasthan
|14388
|58
|56600
|1276
|967
|12
|Sikkim
|509
|20
|934
|63
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53282
|259
|325456
|6129
|6614
|97
|Telengana
|23737
|818
|84163
|1752
|770
|9
|Tripura
|2703
|215
|6414
|73
|78
|5
|Uttarakhand
|4410
|34
|10912
|432
|207
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|49288
|46
|140107
|4494
|2987
|61
|West Bengal
|27694
|375
|111292
|3285
|2851
|57
|Total#
|704348
|6423
|2404585
|66550
|58390
|848