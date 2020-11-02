India records 45,230 new coronavirus cases, 496 deaths in a day; caseload crosses 82-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new coronavirus cases, XXX deaths in a day; active cases remain under 6 lakh

India on Monday recorded as many as 45,230 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 82 lakh-mark. With 496 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,22,607.

India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 8,229,313 while total active cases stood at 5,61,908 which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload.

Meanwhile, over 5 lakh people have been infected with the contagion so far. As many as 75,44,798 people have recuperated from coronavirus, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Monday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.

With over 82 lakh coronavirus cases, India ranks second globally, while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,199,523 and 230,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 4112 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 23668 795592 6706 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1771 13073 37 4 Assam 8802 196784 931 5 Bihar 6966 208644 1097 6 Chandigarh 618 13632 226 7 Chhattisgarh 22126 164537 2150 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 3219 2 9 Delhi 34173 351635 6562 10 Goa 2244 40915 609 11 Gujarat 12811 157110 3721 12 Haryana 12634 154451 1795 13 Himachal Pradesh 2973 18965 326 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6326 87517 1482 15 Jharkhand 5229 95973 885 16 Karnataka 50611 765261 11192 17 Kerala 89783 348835 1512 18 Ladakh 583 5629 75 19 Madhya Pradesh 8538 160586 2958 20 Maharashtra 125672 1514079 44024 21 Manipur 3514 15065 171 22 Meghalaya 1055 8462 90 23 Mizoram 433 2323 1 24 Nagaland 1501 7535 39 25 Odisha 12930 277564 1331 26 Puducherry 3169 31345 595 27 Punjab 4195 125566 4214 28 Rajasthan 15255 181575 1917 29 Sikkim 234 3651 73 30 Tamil Nadu 20994 694880 11152 31 Telengana 17630 221992 1348 32 Tripura 1270 29234 348 33 Uttarakhand 3914 57609 1027 34 Uttar Pradesh 23323 453458 7051 35 West Bengal 36761 333990 6900 Total# 561908 7544798 122607

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage