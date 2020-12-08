India reports 26,567 single-day COVID cases, 385 deaths; tally crosses 97 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 97,000,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,83,866 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|81
|8
|4631
|7
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5626
|284
|859624
|595
|7038
|5
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|707
|28
|15653
|48
|55
|4
|Assam
|3585
|33
|209345
|131
|995
|2
|5
|Bihar
|5467
|96
|231884
|636
|1297
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|921
|1
|16899
|85
|293
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19589
|459
|225633
|1861
|3010
|21
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|2
|3328
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22486
|2207
|561732
|3818
|9706
|63
|10
|Goa
|1297
|67
|46778
|154
|701
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|14493
|202
|201580
|1568
|4095
|14
|12
|Haryana
|12126
|771
|230551
|2140
|2611
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7895
|374
|37063
|1106
|739
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5055
|115
|106758
|386
|1755
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|1759
|37
|107710
|214
|988
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|24786
|614
|857351
|1601
|11867
|11
|17
|Kerala
|59607
|1456
|577616
|4705
|2441
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|761
|95
|8014
|97
|121
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13443
|52
|199167
|1390
|3347
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|76852
|4310
|1730715
|7345
|47774
|40
|21
|Manipur
|2919
|22997
|149
|309
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|621
|43
|11573
|120
|120
|23
|Mizoram
|205
|3
|3757
|29
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|579
|32
|10773
|7
|66
|25
|Odisha
|3339
|246
|316447
|607
|1778
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|392
|20
|36263
|25
|615
|1
|27
|Punjab
|7604
|292
|144301
|887
|4934
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|21671
|756
|258393
|2664
|2448
|19
|29
|Sikkim
|371
|16
|4715
|20
|117
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10695
|7
|769048
|1289
|11809
|16
|31
|Telengana
|7696
|82
|265367
|761
|1477
|3
|32
|Tripura
|427
|13
|32125
|15
|373
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5234
|11
|71980
|491
|1295
|10
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|21732
|428
|526721
|1861
|7944
|20
|35
|West Bengal
|23829
|65
|472454
|2231
|8771
|48
|Total#
|383866
|12863
|9178946
|39045
|140958
|385
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
The 385 new fatalities include 63 from Delhi, 40 from Maharashtra 48 from West Bengal, 23 from Haryana, 18 from Punjab, 23 from Kerala and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,40,958 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,774 from Maharashtra followed by 11,867 from Karnataka, 11,809 from Tamil Nadu, 9,706 from Delhi, 8,771 from West Bengal, 7,944from Uttar Pradesh, 7,038 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,934 from Punjab, 4,095 from Gujarat and 3,347 from Madhya Pradesh.