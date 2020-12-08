India reports 26,567 single-day COVID cases, 385 deaths; tally crosses 97 lakh-mark

Image Source : INDIA TV India reports 26,567 single-day COVID cases, 385 deaths

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 97,000,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,83,866 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 81 8 4631 7 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5626 284 859624 595 7038 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 707 28 15653 48 55 4 Assam 3585 33 209345 131 995 2 5 Bihar 5467 96 231884 636 1297 2 6 Chandigarh 921 1 16899 85 293 2 7 Chhattisgarh 19589 459 225633 1861 3010 21 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 2 3328 2 2 9 Delhi 22486 2207 561732 3818 9706 63 10 Goa 1297 67 46778 154 701 3 11 Gujarat 14493 202 201580 1568 4095 14 12 Haryana 12126 771 230551 2140 2611 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 7895 374 37063 1106 739 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5055 115 106758 386 1755 9 15 Jharkhand 1759 37 107710 214 988 2 16 Karnataka 24786 614 857351 1601 11867 11 17 Kerala 59607 1456 577616 4705 2441 23 18 Ladakh 761 95 8014 97 121 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 13443 52 199167 1390 3347 10 20 Maharashtra 76852 4310 1730715 7345 47774 40 21 Manipur 2919 22997 149 309 3 22 Meghalaya 621 43 11573 120 120 23 Mizoram 205 3 3757 29 6 24 Nagaland 579 32 10773 7 66 25 Odisha 3339 246 316447 607 1778 7 26 Puducherry 392 20 36263 25 615 1 27 Punjab 7604 292 144301 887 4934 18 28 Rajasthan 21671 756 258393 2664 2448 19 29 Sikkim 371 16 4715 20 117 2 30 Tamil Nadu 10695 7 769048 1289 11809 16 31 Telengana 7696 82 265367 761 1477 3 32 Tripura 427 13 32125 15 373 33 Uttarakhand 5234 11 71980 491 1295 10 34 Uttar Pradesh 21732 428 526721 1861 7944 20 35 West Bengal 23829 65 472454 2231 8771 48 Total# 383866 12863 9178946 39045 140958 385

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 385 new fatalities include 63 from Delhi, 40 from Maharashtra 48 from West Bengal, 23 from Haryana, 18 from Punjab, 23 from Kerala and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,40,958 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,774 from Maharashtra followed by 11,867 from Karnataka, 11,809 from Tamil Nadu, 9,706 from Delhi, 8,771 from West Bengal, 7,944from Uttar Pradesh, 7,038 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,934 from Punjab, 4,095 from Gujarat and 3,347 from Madhya Pradesh.

