Delhi records 1,674 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,706

Delhi recorded as many as 1,674 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,706. Sixty- three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,207 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,93,924 in the national capital, including 5,61,732 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,486, of which 14,279 are in home isolation.

