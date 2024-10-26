OPINION | India-China Understanding: Much to learn for the West

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INDIA TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma.

This year's Diwali will be a different one for our brave jawans and officers deployed near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Nearly 50 per cent of troop disengagement has been completed in Depsang and Demchok by Friday evening, and the Indian Army plans to begin patrolling in coordination with the Chinese army in the two areas by October-end. Talks are going on over issues like 'buffer zones' which had been created earlier in the region with high altitude.

The disengagement in Depsang and Demchok will be over by October 28 or 29, and the patrolling from both sides, with prior intimation to avoid face-offs, will begin after mutual verification. Dismantling of temporary posts, sheds, tents and other structures and pullback of troops in Depsang and Demchok to pre-April 2020 position is going on and is being closely monitored both on the ground and from the air by using drones.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the border issue and it was decided to resume Special Representative level talks on solving the vexed India-China border dispute. Till last week, nobody could have imagined that troops of both sides would resume patrolling near the friction points in Ladakh so soon, and a tension-free Diwali would be celebrated by our brave jawans.

Prime Minister Modi had been roundly criticized by our opposition leaders for the last two years over the Ladakh border tension issue. Opposition leaders had been alleging that China has occupied a large part of our territory in Ladakh and Modi has "surrendered" before the Chinese. Modi never replied, nor got provoked over these allegations.

Modi preferred to work silently, used diplomatic techniques and displayed military power. He was neither in awe of the Chinese, nor did he bow down. I think Modi might have used the good offices of his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin for improving relations with China. It suits Putin if India and China join hands, and appear to stand with Russia.

Putin can then claim before the West that Russia is now a major power that is not isolated from the rest of the world. Those who have been making fun of Modi and asking questions on when he would show his "red eyes" at China, will now have red eyes.

If India-China relations improve, it will be a pain in the neck for Rahul Gandhi. Rahul will then realize that he made a mistake in trusting the Chinese more rather than believing in Modi's claim.

The world is today abuzz with talks about the rapprochment between India and China and how the border issue in Ladakh was resolved through bilateral talks. This can be shown as an example to the European Union and other Western powers on how to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East.

