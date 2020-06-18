Tune into AIR's Tibet programmes, Prasar Bharati urges people amid heightened India-China tensions

Image Source : PRASAR BHARATI Tune into AIR's Tibet programs, Prasar Bharati urges people amid heightened India-China tensions

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has urged people to tune into the Tibetan programs offered by All India Radio (AIR). The Tibetan World Service brings authentic news and programs for and from Chinese occupied Tibet.

The service can also be accessed on YouTube in a text format.

In a tweet that was sent out on Wednesday evening, Prasar Bharati said, "Listen to All India Radio's Tibetan World Service for authentic news and programmes for and from Tibet. @AkashvaniAIR."

Listen to All India Radio's Tibetan World Service for authentic news and programmes for and from Tibet. @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/JMFp8wypKo — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) June 17, 2020

There has been a call of boycotting Chinese products in India in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley incident.

This has come amid high public sentiment of anger and grief in India over the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA clashed on Monday.

The tensions between the two militaries remain heightened in the Galwan Valley region where the Chinese PLA has intruded the Indian sovereign territory and set up camps along with hundreds of vehicles.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage