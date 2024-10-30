India-China disengagement at Depsang and Demchok completed, patrolling to start soon: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP India-China border

New Delhi: In a major development, the disengagement between India and China in Depsang and Demchok was completed, India TV sources said on Wednesday. It said that the coordinated patrolling would start soon by both sides and added the ground commanders would continue to hold talks.

The sources said the exchange of sweets on Diwali will happen on Thursday, October 31. It is worth noting both sides have not exchanged sweets since 2020. Further, the sources said that the verification of the disengagement process is in progress by both sides. "Coordinated Patrolling modalities to be decided between ground commanders," it said. Notably, ground commanders are officers of the rank of Brigadiers and below.

India-China border clash

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. On October 21, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

He had said in New Delhi that the agreement was finalised following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping endorse border agreement

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, PM Modi said the India-China relationship is very important not only for the people of the two countries but also for global peace, stability and progress. "We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen in the last four years on the border. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority," he said

"Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations. I am sure we will talk with an open mind and our discussions will be constructive," he said. On his part, Xi said the people in the two countries and the international community are paying great attention to the meeting. "It's important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements and facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations," he said.

It is worth noting the report came hours after China said the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the “resolutions” concerning the disengagement in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an “orderly" manner. China and India have reached resolutions on issues concerning the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here replying to a question on the progress of the disengagement.

