India braces for hotter summer, more heatwave days from April to June | List of states at most risk India is expected to face above-normal temperatures from April to June, with an increased number of heatwave days, particularly in central, eastern, and northwestern regions, the IMD said. It warned that certain regions, especially northwest India, could see double the usual number of heatwave days.

India is set to experience above-normal temperatures from April to June, with an increased number of heatwave days expected across central, eastern, and northwestern regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Most parts of the country will see higher-than-normal maximum temperatures, except for a few areas in western and eastern India where temperatures are expected to remain normal. Minimum temperatures will also be above average in most regions, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in an online press conference. "From April to June, north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to witness two to four more heatwave days than usual," he said.

India typically records four to seven heatwave days in this period, but this year, some regions—especially in northwest India—could see double the usual number, an IMD official warned.

States at risk of intense heat

The states expected to experience more heatwave days include:

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In April, most parts of India are likely to see higher-than-normal maximum temperatures. However, some areas in the far south and northwest may experience normal temperatures. Minimum temperatures will also be higher than usual, except for a few places in the northwest and northeast, where they may remain normal or slightly below average.

Rising heat to drive electricity demand

Experts have cautioned that the prolonged heat will increase electricity demand, with peak power consumption expected to grow by 9 to 10 percent this summer. Last year, India’s peak electricity demand hit 250 gigawatts (GW) on May 30—6.3 percent higher than projections. The rising heat stress, driven by climate change, is a key factor behind the surge in electricity demand, as households and businesses rely more on cooling appliances to cope with extreme temperatures.

With the country bracing for a hotter summer, authorities have urged states to prepare for extreme weather conditions, potential power shortages, and increased health risks due to prolonged heat exposure.

(With PTI inputs)