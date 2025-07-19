INDIA bloc to raise Trump's claims on ceasefire, Bihar SIR in Parliament Monsoon Session The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others.

New Delhi:

Twenty-four members of the INDIA bloc on Saturday agreed on various issues - including US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated peace between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor - that they will be raising during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray and others.

Following the meeting, Pramod Tiwari, Congress MP and party Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, briefed the media and said that there was complete consensus about the concern over national security as it was being compromised in the BJP regime. He also said that the INDIA bloc members unanimously expressed concern over the failure of the government in nabbing the culprits of the Pahalgam terror attack, pointing out that there was no trace of the terrorists even after three months of the attack.

Tiwari said that the members also expressed concern over the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He said Trump has so far made the claims 24 times, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to respond to them.

The Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader said that the members noted the attempts to murder democracy in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of votes, where voters are being deleted as per the "preference and prejudice" of the BJP. He said it was felt that there was an undeclared emergency during which voters’ names were being removed from the list.

The INDIA bloc leaders also took strong exception to the failure of India’s foreign policy on all fronts, whether in connection with Pakistan, China, or Gaza, Tiwari said, while adding that the members emphasised that when these issues come up for debate, PM Modi must be present and must answer all the questions.

Besides, he said the members also referred to issues like delimitation, atrocities on SCs, STs, women, and minorities. He said there will always be scope for other issues, particularly the regional ones, which will be raised during the session.

Tiwari said a physical meeting of the INDIA bloc members will also be held very soon.

He also said that Saturday’s meeting was held in a free, frank, and congenial atmosphere where the members expressed their views and opinions on various issues.