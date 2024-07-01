INDIA bloc to protest against 'misuse of ED, CBI' in Parliament today: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, following its adjournment over the NEET paper-leak issue, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh announced on Sunday (June 30) that the INDIA bloc will hold a protest against the central government over alleged misuse of central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case, the AAP leader accused central investigation agencies of misleading the Supreme Court.

He stated, "The court has also accepted that Arvind Kejriwal is innocent, there is no evidence against him. ED is working maliciously against Kejriwal. The trial court grants bail, and then they go to the High Court and get a stay. Later, when the Delhi CM seemed to receive bail from the apex court, the central government got him arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). All this is happening at the behest of Prime Minister Modi. The entire INDIA Alliance will protest across the country against the misuse of investigative agencies."





Further the AAP leader, addressing a press conference on Sunday, also accused the central agencies of delaying the investigation in the Excise Policy case.

He said, "When Manish Sisodia's bail was being heard in the Supreme Court, the SC told the ED that the investigation has been ongoing for one-and-a-half years. How long will you keep a person in jail? There cannot be an endless investigation. Then the ED told the Supreme Court that we will finish the trial in six to eight months."

"The whole country knows that the ED had said that the entire trial would be over. Six months have passed, and Manish Sisodia is still in jail. The ED's charge sheet has not been filed yet. The trial is far from starting," he added.

Meanwhile, Singh also elaborated on the details of the INDIA bloc members meeting where the decision to protest over "blatant misuse of investigative agencies" was made.

He mentioned that the INDIA bloc parties had a meeting at the house of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday over the issue of "misuse of investigative agencies."

"Everyone decided unanimously that on Monday at 10:30 am, all the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc will protest against the misuse of the ED-CBI across the country on the Parliament premises," Singh said.

"Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, three leaders in West Bengal, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh, and many other leaders were put in jail. The ED-CBI was used against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav. Continuous raids are being conducted against the party of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Action is being taken against the entire family of Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee's nephew," Singh added.