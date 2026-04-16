India-Austria ties get boost as Modi, Stocker chart future in technology, mobility and global peace

New Delhi:

In a significant step toward deepening bilateral relations, Narendra Modi and Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker unveiled an ambitious roadmap to expand cooperation across critical sectors, signaling a new phase in India–Austria ties.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, PM Modi emphasised that Chancellor Stocker’s visit marks a turning point in economic engagement between the two nations. He highlighted that Austria’s technological expertise, when paired with India’s scale and rapid growth, could create resilient and globally competitive supply chains.

The leaders underscored their commitment to strengthening collaboration in emerging and high-impact sectors, including semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, and defense. PM Modi pointed to a newly signed memorandum of understanding between Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and Montan University Leoben as a model for knowledge-driven partnerships that translate innovation into action.

India–Austria Working Holiday Program announced

Mobility and workforce exchange also featured prominently in the discussions. Building on the 2023 migration and mobility agreement, both countries agreed to expand opportunities in the nursing sector, facilitating skilled workforce movement while addressing global healthcare demands. In a move aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties, PM Modi said the two sides also announced the launch of the India–Austria Working Holiday Program, designed to encourage youth exchange and cultural engagement.

Beyond economic and technological cooperation, the leaders presented a unified stance on pressing global challenges. Both nations reaffirmed that military conflict is not a viable solution to international disputes, expressing support for lasting peace in regions such as Ukraine and West Asia. They also called for reforms in global institutions to better respond to evolving geopolitical realities.

India–Austria vow joint fight against terrorism

PM Modi said a strong message on counterterrorism emerged from the talks, with both sides pledging to intensify efforts to eliminate terrorism at its roots.

The visit is being seen as a strategic effort to elevate India–Austria relations from traditional cooperation to a forward-looking partnership centered on innovation, sustainability, and global stability.