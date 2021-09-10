India, Australia to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EAM S Jaishankar will meet Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne today.

India and Australia are set to hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with each other, for which Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive in India today. She will arrive at the Air Force Station in Palam at around 12PM. Payne will be accompanied by Defence Minister Peter Dutton during this visit.

Both ministers will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Payne will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at Shastri Bhawan here.

The relationship between India and Australia is at a historic high. The ministers will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains.

Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also said in a statement that their ministers will be visiting Indonesia, India, South Korea and the United States.

This visit will attempt to advance Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

Payne will also deliver a Keynote speech hosted by the Observers Research foundation.

2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all four countries across the Indo-Pacific region. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Australia's active engagement in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

