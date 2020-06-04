Image Source : YOUTUBE GRAB Call for 'famous Modi hug' from Down Under; Aussie PM Scott Morisson lauds Indian counterpart

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his excellent leadership in testing times, while also saying that he wishes he could have been in India for what has become a 'famous Modi hug'. Both Prime Ministers shared a warm conversation at the first India-Australia Virtual Summit.

"I thank you for your leadership not just in India but on other forums like G-20. In these testing times, we need a stabilising influence. I also congratulate India for chairing the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. Now more than ever, it is important to have strong leadership at the WHO Executive Board," the Aussie PM said.

He further expressed his desire to be in India for PM Modi's trademark hug. "I wish I could be in India for what has become a famous Modi hug," he added.

PM Morrison also condoled the Amphan Cyclone that wreaked havoc on India's east coast as well as the Vizag gas tragedy.

On a lighter note, the two prime ministers shared a good laugh over eatables like samosas, which PM Morrison was recently seen making, and Gujarati khichdi.

"No wonder we are using technology to connect in these testing times, given that you used a hologram in your elections long ago, you are a pioneer of technology," Morrison said referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where PM Modi used the hologram technology.

PM Modi also added to PM Morisson's enthusiasm by saying, "there is a large chunk of Gujarati population living in Austalia, who would be very happy with your interest in Gujarati khichadi."

PM Modi thanked his Aussie counterpart on the way Indian students were being looked after in Austalia. Especially in the times of coronavirus.

"India and Australia share a strong bond. We have regular high-level exchanges. Trade between the two countries is also increasing. But i would like to see this speed of growth increase," PM Modi said. To this, PM Morisson later gave his consent.

"With a visionary leader like you on the other side, there is always a scope for faster growth in our relations," PM Modi said.

