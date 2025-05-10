India and Pakistan agree to 'full and immediate' ceasefire after US brokered talks, claims Trump India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following U.S.-mediated talks. President Donald Trump praised both nations for their wisdom and restraint in de-escalating the conflict.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump announced on May 10, 2025, that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. The agreement follows intense negotiations mediated by the United States, aimed at de-escalating the escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Trump commended both nations for demonstrating "common sense and great intelligence" in choosing the path of peace.

The ceasefire comes after a series of retaliatory military actions between India and Pakistan, including India's "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province. The operation resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists, including key figures from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan launched its own military retaliation, leading to civilian casualties on both sides.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Vice President JD Vance, engaged with senior officials from both countries, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. Rubio praised the leaders for their "wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship" in opting for dialogue over conflict.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the ceasefire, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to peace and security in the region while safeguarding its sovereignty.

The ceasefire agreement has been met with cautious optimism internationally, with calls for both nations to engage in sustained dialogue to address underlying issues and prevent future conflicts.