Independence Day 2022: Providing good healthcare to people is not 'free ki revdi', says Kejriwal

Independence Day 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the public at the Delhi government's event at Chhatrasal Stadium as India completed 75 years of Independence. He asserted that free education and healthcare are not "free ki revdi" (freebies) and said if people are given access to them, India can become the top country in the world.

Asserting that the future belongs to India, he said the country's 130 crore people need to come together and resolve to make India the number one country in the world. "We came together and sent the Britishers out. Today, if we come together, we can make India the top country in the world," he said.

Reiterating on his statement, he said that education and healthcare are key to becoming a rich country. He lamented the fact that many nations that got independence after India surpassed it. "The tricolour will fly high only when every Indian has access to good healthcare and education. Congratulations to all on 75 years of independence. There is great joy and enthusiasm in the country. The air is filled with patriotism and 'Junoon'," he said at the event.

Paying homage to all freedom fighters and those who struggled for the growth and progress of the country, he noted it is time to celebrate progress in various fields. "But we need to think over challenges and our future course. Many are asking why many countries got past (us) in 75 years. Singapore which got independence 15 years after India and Japan which were destroyed in the Second World War got ahead of us. We are no less than others. Indians are the most intelligent, hardworking people in the world but still, we have lagged," he added. He concluded his address by singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab'.

Meanwhile, Indians across the world on Monday enthusiastically celebrated the 75th anniversary of India's Independence by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs at the country's missions.

